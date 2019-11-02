|
Anna Roberts Powell, 92, of Warminster, PA and formerly of St. Michaels, MD died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Jefferson Hospice.
She was born in Clarksville, Missouri on June 20, 1927 a daughter of the late Louis and L. Rebecca Hewitt.
Anna worked as a secretary at Miles River Yacht Club, St. Michaels Utilities, and Delmarva Power. She enjoyed square dancing and traveling with her husband. She also loved creating counted cross stitch pictures and reading.
She is survived by her son, Richard Powell; a daughter, Rebecca Gilbert and her husband Bob; grandchildren, Elethea Gilbert and Erin Cole and her husband Marquis; and a great granddaughter, Layla Cole.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Powell, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Whatcoat Methodist Cemetery in Snow Hill, Maryland.
In memory of Mrs. Powell, contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org/donate.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019