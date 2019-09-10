|
Annabelle D. Hurley, 78, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore. She was born in Cambridge on June 27, 1941 and was a daughter of the late John Alton Fitzhugh and Louise Morgan Fitzhugh.
She attended schools in Cambridge. On March 8, 1958, she married Robert Hurley, Sr., who passed away on May 24, 1991. She worked at Environment Service as a supervisor at the Eastern Shore State Hospital Center with over 30 years of service and she worked at Mallard Bay Care Center for 13 years in housekeeping. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. She was a member of Cambridge Wesleyan Church where she was very active.
She is survived by her children Robert W. Hurley, Jr. and wife Beth of Hurlock, Donna Willey and companion Allan Simmons of Cambridge, and John Hurley and wife Brenda of Crapo, four grandchildren Jason Hurley and wife Bree of East New Market, Alison Hurley of Salisbury, Justin Willey of Sylvester GA, and Josh Hurley of Cambridge, two great grandchildren Riley Hurley and Maci Willey, her companion Jimmy Pinder of Cambridge, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters Thelma and Lena Mae, and a brother Buddy.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 12 pm at Cambridge Wesleyan Church with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cambridge Wesleyan Church, c/o Doris Brashier, 801 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019