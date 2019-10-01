|
|
|
Anne Cecilia Renomany Domnic of Denton, MD, went into our Lord's loving arms on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was 57 years old.
Born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, on March 18, 1962, Anne was the daughter of Manuel Pillai Gabriel Pillai and the late Swanamma Navamany Gabriel Pillai. She met her husband, Nallathambi Domnic while working at Awal Plastics in Bahrain.
Mrs. Domnic and her family came to the United States from Bahrain in 2003. Even though she and her family have deep South Asian roots, they adapted to the US and loved life on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Anne received a Masters in Commerce and worked in the finance department of PNC Bank in Easton. She was a successful team member and loved working with the PNC Bank family.
Anne had a heart of gold and loved doing kind deeds for people in her community. She was extremely active in St. Benedict's Church and was a good representative of the church. Anne was the founding member of RenoRetu Natyalaya School of Indian dance. She enjoyed passing on the traditions of Bharatanatyam dance to the younger generation.
Mrs. Domnic is survived by her husband Nallathambi Domnic of Denton, MD; one daughter, Retu Domnic of Denton; four sisters: Juliet Koogathasan (Anton) of Canada, Ann Dorathy Gnanomany, Ann Jeno Kanagasabey of Canada, Ann Dipika Ratnasingham of England and of Sri Lanka. She is predeceased by two brothers: Gabriel Jayantha Kumar and Anton Romeo Gabriel Pillai.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 5th at St. Benedict's Catholic Church on Central Ave. in Ridgely, MD where friends may call one hour before the service in the Parish Hall. The interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery on Greensboro Road.
To defray funeral expenses, friends are asked to send donations to Moore Funeral Home, P.A. 12 South Second Street, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019