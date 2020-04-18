Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Keiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne (Butler) Keiser


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne (Butler) Keiser Obituary
Anne Butler Keiser passed away peacefully on April 14,2020 at Candle Light Cove in Easton, MD. She was 85.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1934 to the late William T. Butler and Hazel H. Butler. She married Clarence C. "Bud" Keiser on September 11, 1954 in Chevy Chase. The Keiser's lived in Potomac, Maryland for 25 years before retiring to St. Michael's in 1990; they've lived together in Easton for the last two years.

Anne was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in St. Michael's, MD.

In addition to her husband, "Bud", she is survived by her children, Kenneth B. Keiser of High Point, NC, Richard H. Keiser of Alexandria, VA, Margaret K. Milkanin of Davenport, FL, her three grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret B. "Peggy" MacHale.

In lieu of flowers all memorial donations can be made out to Christ Church St. Michael's P.O. Box S, St. Michael's, MD 21663

For online condolences and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -