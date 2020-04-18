|
Anne Butler Keiser passed away peacefully on April 14,2020 at Candle Light Cove in Easton, MD. She was 85.
She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1934 to the late William T. Butler and Hazel H. Butler. She married Clarence C. "Bud" Keiser on September 11, 1954 in Chevy Chase. The Keiser's lived in Potomac, Maryland for 25 years before retiring to St. Michael's in 1990; they've lived together in Easton for the last two years.
Anne was a member of Christ Church Episcopal in St. Michael's, MD.
In addition to her husband, "Bud", she is survived by her children, Kenneth B. Keiser of High Point, NC, Richard H. Keiser of Alexandria, VA, Margaret K. Milkanin of Davenport, FL, her three grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret B. "Peggy" MacHale.
In lieu of flowers all memorial donations can be made out to Christ Church St. Michael's P.O. Box S, St. Michael's, MD 21663
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020