Anne Matthews Childress, 81, passed away on September 23, 2020 at The Pines in Easton.
She was born July 27, 1939, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late William B. Matthews, Jr. of Baltimore and Louisa Bowen Matthews, of Church Hill, Md.
In 1960, at the age of 20, Anne graduated summa cum laude from Washington College with B.A. in English. Her grades were the highest ever on record.
Anne's career in journalism started at the Baltimore News American leading to her eventual role as its film and theatre critic and women's editor. She interviewed many noted actors on her trips to Europe's film festivals, including Paul Newman and Clint Eastwood.
Mrs. Childress is survived by her brother, William B. Matthews, III, of Grasonville, MD, nieces Lillian Rachael Belanger of Womelsdorf, PA, and Anna Louisa Nguyen of Malden, MA, a nephew, Guthrie Bowen Matthews of Centreville, MD.
