Annie Carrie Warrick fell asleep in death Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at the age of 92.



A native daughter of Maryland's beautiful Eastern Shore, Annie was born and reared in the small waterfront community of Bellevue, in Talbot County.



Annie graduated from Moton High School after which she attended the University of Marlyand Eastern Shore, formerly Princess Anne College.



After college Annie returned to the Royal Oak/Bellevue community and she and her husband, Thomas Warrick, Jr. settled into the seafood business; her husband a Waterman and she employed at William A. Turner and Sons. Although what some may consider a modest living, Annie had seemingly endless purse strings, always ready to help any of her family in need.



Everyone who knew Annie will attest that she had a heart of gold. The Matriarch of the family, Annie's greatest desire was to ensure the wellbeing of her family.



In later years Annie relocated to the Atlanta suburbs to live with her family until her death.



Annie was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her daughter Carolyn Ann Hill of Auburn, GA, granddaughters Kara Janine Ziegler of Laurel, MD, and Candace Alexandra Hunter of Sunnyvale, CA; her beloved son-in-law TJ Hunter of Sunnyvale, CA; grandchildren Lauren Foreman of Laurel, MD, Tracy Lee Blake Jr. of Hampton, VA, and Chandler Hunter of Sunnyvale, CA. She is also survived by 11 great-great grandchildren, 2 sister in laws, 2 first cousins and several other relatives and friends.



Annie's loving memory will live on in the hearts of her family until they are reunited with her again. All can take comfort for Job 14:14,15 assures us Jehovah will call and the dead will live again at his command, so we have faith our God will make her stand.



Published in The Star Democrat on July 24, 2019