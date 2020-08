Anthony Darnell Ennels passed away on July 29, 2020 at Dorchester General Hospital. Anthony, affectionately known as Tony, was born on January 9, 1951. A walk-through viewing in his remembrance will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Luke U. M.C., Cambridge, MD., followed by a celebration of his life at 12:00 Noon. Family has priority seating . Condolences may be sent to www.henryfh.com