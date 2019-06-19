EASTON - Anthony J. Dziepak died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. He was 98 years old.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1920 in Perth Amboy, NJ, the son of the late Walter Dziepak and Emilia Rybka Dziepak.

Mr. Dziepak served honorably during World War II in the U.S. Army. He served in the Army Air Corp from 1940-1945, during which time he maintained and repaired aircraft in North Africa and Europe. He received a B.S. degree in aerospace engineering from the Catholic University of America in 1950. He was employed as a civilian in the U.S. Navy as an aerospace engineer.

He married the former Elizabeth DeSocio on June 20, 1964, and they made their home in Washington, DC, and Silver Spring, MD, before moving to Boynton Beach, FL in 1996 and Easton, MD in 2006.

He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, and he was a charter member of St. John the Baptist, Silver Spring, MD, Council #11106.

Mr. Dziepak is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Elizabeth Dziepak; his sons: Anthony E. Dziepak, of Vienna, MD; Neal W. Dziepak, of Severna Park, MD; and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Stanley Dziepak and Henry Dziepak.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, June 21, 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10-11 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Knights of Columbus, 43950 St. Johns Rd., Hollywood, MD 20636.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 20, 2019