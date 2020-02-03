Home

Anthony "Tony" Thomas


1942 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Thomas Obituary
Anthony "Tony" J. Thomas, Sr., 78, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Anthony was born on January 6, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to Milton and Evelyn Thomas.

He attended University of Baltimore and served four years in the U.S. Navy, serving two years with the 6th Fleet. In April of 1964, he married Marion Coolahan and they raised two children; daughter Allison Roddy and son Anthony Joseph Thomas, Jr.

A successful entrepreneur, Tony and his wife are owners of Canvasback Restaurant and Coolahan's Pub and Dart Bar. He loved Cambridge and he and his wife were very active in the preservation, history and in the community of Cambridge.

Tony had a passion for sailing and all things to do with the water. He enjoyed woodworking, photography and art. Tony was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife Marion, children Allison and Anthony, Jr., grandchild Anthony III, and many sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.thomasfuneralhomepa.com for update on the time of his celebration.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
