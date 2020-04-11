|
|
Anton Roy Switzer, 89, of Hurlock, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton. Born July 23, 1930 in Santa Anna, Texas, he was the son of the late Buford Roy Switzer and Lottie Caha Switzer.
He was a 1954 graduate of the US Naval Academy . During his naval career, he served in Cuba and Vietnam and taught mechanical engineering. He retired in 1972 as a Lieutenant Commander.
He is survived by step children and step grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Umland-Switzer.
Private interment will take place at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock where he was a member.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020