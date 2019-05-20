EASTON - Arianna Porter-King of Easton, Md., died April 22, 2019, following a short battle with pneumonia. She was 95 years old.

Mrs. Porter-King was born in the Easton Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Mildred and Robert L. Roberts, and granddaughter of Arianna and Harry Robert. She attended the Easton school system, graduating from high school in 1940. Advanced education was earned at the Salisbury Teacher's College and the University of Maryland.

In 1942, she married R. Allen Porter of Coatesville, Pa. They lived happily for 50 years in Doncaster and North Bend until Mr. Porter's death in 1992.

Mrs. Porter accepted a position on The Country School faculty in 1948, where she taught grades one through four, receiving the Master Teachers Award established by the Diaz family. She retired from teaching in 1987 having taught for 39 years, which she always claimed to be her happiest years.

However, teaching continued to be an important part of her life, giving tours of historic Easton for the Talbot County Historical Society and developing a fourth grade history course for schools in Talbot County.

In 1995, she married Col. Richard King, retired engineer from Chicago. Together, they traveled in Europe and cruised the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Coast until his death in 2004.

Mrs. Porter-King was an officer in the Republican Women, Talbot County Women's Club and Izaak Walton League. She was a member of D.A.R., Poplar Yacht Club, the Antique Club and the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

She is survived by a son, Robert A. Porter Jr. of Easton and Cambridge; and a daughter, Arianna Porter of Mocksville, N.C.

Mrs. Porter-King was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Easton, where a memorial service will be held. The date will be announced shortly.

Instead of flowers, she wished that any memorial gifts should be made to the Country School to help continue their excellence in education.