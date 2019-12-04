|
Armida Kathryn Martin passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was 70 years old and was an over the road truck driver for 17 years. Armida was a loving sister, friend and aunt to many. To those who knew her, she was the one and only Armida, who didn't take anything from anyone and was a jack of all trades. She would give her shirt off her back to anyone. Armida is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Martin, her sister, Janet Kledt , her brother, Roy Martin Jr., and nephew, Anthony Martin. She leaves behind her sisters, Kathy Proffitt, and Carol Wiechert, and a host of nieces and nephews and her furry companion, Woody. To help defray funeral costs, monetary donations may be made to address 2640 Harper Rd., Federalsburg, MD 21632. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019