|
|
Arnold Spicer, 91, passed away on April 3, 2020 at home.
He was born on November 9, 1928 in Seaford, DE, the son of the late S. Orlando Spicer and Maud V. (Wright) Spicer of Seaford, DE formerly of Preston, MD.
He graduated from Seaford High School in 1946 and Wesley Junior College in 1948. On June 25, 1949, he married the former Pauline G. Kelley in Dover, DE.
He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in high school, soccer, basketball and baseball in college and local teams. After college, he refereed and umpired in the city leagues in Dover. After coming through the ranks, Mr. Spicer retired from the Delaware National Guard after more than 20 years of service as Major. He retired in 1992 from Shore Distributors after 29 years.
Mr. Spicer was very involved in his community. His accomplishments include: member of St. Mark's UMC Easton, past State vice-president of Delaware Jaycees, past Vice President Dover Jaycees, past President Cambridge Optimist Club, 61+ year life member of the Masonic Union Lodge #7, Dover, DE, member of Talbot Royal Arch Chapter #22, Easton, MD, member of Joshua Council #8 R&SM, Easton, MD, life member BPO Elks #1622, Easton, MD, a marshal and starter at the Easton Club for 15 years, member of Talbot Senior Center of Easton, MD and former member of The Easton Club.
Mr. Spicer loved golf, photography, wood working, and computers. He was very adept at making furniture for his family and friends as well as his own home. Woodworking was near the top of his list. For many years, he and his wife along with other couples, made many trips to the Skyline Drive for weekly vacations.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Pauline K. Spicer, daughter, Jane Shelley (Spicer) Hack (Todd Hack) of Hershey, PA; granddaughter, Nikole Kelley (Hack) Henry (Shawn Henry) of Palmyra, PA; daughter-in-law, Nancy (Whitely) Spicer of Lehigh Acres, FL; great-granddaughter, Abigail M. Henry; brothers, Shelley (Mary Louise) and Maynard (Diane) both of Seaford, DE. He was preceded in death by his son, Brent Kelly Spicer, a brother, Jennings (Ann) and sister, Inez S. Morgan (J. Allen Morgan).
A private burial was held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton, MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For online condolences and to sign the guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020