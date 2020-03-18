Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Knipple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Knipple Jr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Knipple Jr. Obituary
Arthur Knipple, Jr. of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was 85 years old.

Born in Greensboro, MD on May 24, 1934, Mr. Knipple was the son of the late Arthur Knipple, Sr. and Dorothy Mary Lawrence Knipple. His wife, Elma Mae Wright Knipple, died November 29, 1999.

Mr. Knipple was the owner/operator of Arthur Knipple Agricultural Contracting of Denton, MD starting in 1957. He never retired. He loved his grandchildren and family. He and his wife traveled and played Bingo extensively. They had enjoyed spending winters in Ocala, FL together and his hobby was operating a bulldozer.

Mr. Knipple is survived by two sons: J. Edward Knipple (Betty) of Denton and W. Arthur Knipple (Debbie) of Harrington, DE; three daughters: Robin K. Baker (Robin) of Preston, MD, Darlene M. Knipple (Larry) of Denton, and Wanda J. Korell (Eugene) of Henderson, MD; a sister, Betty; seven grandchildren: Jason, Nikki, Hailee, Lindsay, Zach, Andrea, and Natalie; and two great grandchildren: Josh and Jace.

Funeral services will be private for the family only.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -