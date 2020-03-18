|
|
Arthur Knipple, Jr. of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was 85 years old.
Born in Greensboro, MD on May 24, 1934, Mr. Knipple was the son of the late Arthur Knipple, Sr. and Dorothy Mary Lawrence Knipple. His wife, Elma Mae Wright Knipple, died November 29, 1999.
Mr. Knipple was the owner/operator of Arthur Knipple Agricultural Contracting of Denton, MD starting in 1957. He never retired. He loved his grandchildren and family. He and his wife traveled and played Bingo extensively. They had enjoyed spending winters in Ocala, FL together and his hobby was operating a bulldozer.
Mr. Knipple is survived by two sons: J. Edward Knipple (Betty) of Denton and W. Arthur Knipple (Debbie) of Harrington, DE; three daughters: Robin K. Baker (Robin) of Preston, MD, Darlene M. Knipple (Larry) of Denton, and Wanda J. Korell (Eugene) of Henderson, MD; a sister, Betty; seven grandchildren: Jason, Nikki, Hailee, Lindsay, Zach, Andrea, and Natalie; and two great grandchildren: Josh and Jace.
Funeral services will be private for the family only.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020