CAMBRIDGE - Asbury Roosevelt Jones Sr., 97, of Cambridge, Md. departed this life on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home on High Street.

Asbury was born Sept. 18, 1921 in Cambridge, MD, to the late Eleanor Jones and Herbert Pinder and raised by his grandparents, William and Annie Stanley Jones. He was educated in the public schools of Dorchester County and graduated from F.D. St. Clair High School in 1940.

He was employed by Phillip's Packing Company and Western Publishing Company, where he retired in 1986. Also, he worked for many prominent families in Cambridge as a handyman from age 19 until his early 90s. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1946.

Asbury married the late Rosalie R. Plater on Jan. 14, 1945. From this union, eight children were born: Carolyn, Asbury Jr., Darlene, Barbara, Walter, Regina, Linda and Rudell. Together, they raised their children in a Christian environment and ensured that their children were active at Bethel A.M.E. Church when they were growing up. He was very involved in the education of his children. Asbury was an officer in the Parent Teacher Association at St. Clair Elementary School and Mace's Lane High School.

Asbury was an active member of Bethel A.M.E Church all of his adult life. He was a member of the Progressive Male Chorus, the Chancel Choir and the Stewart Board. He served on many committees, supported church activities and was known for his culinary skills in the kitchen; especially his fried potatoes and oyster fritters. Asbury was honored by his church with the following awards: Most Dedicated Father of the Year (1985), Model Family Man (2003), and Man of the Year (2006).

He leaves to cherish an abundance of loving memories: five daughters: Carolyn Glee (Daniel), Upper Marlboro, MD; Regina Jones, Baltimore, MD; Darlene, Barbara and Linda Jones, all of Cambridge, MD; two sons: Asbury Jones Jr. (Doris), Cambridge, MD; Rudell Jones (Aquasco, MD); seven grandchildren, three of whom he raised: Twineia Wilmer (LeRon), Baltimore, MD; Dr. Melissa McGuire (Tamer), Accokeek, MD; Dr. Bronte' Jones, Carlisle, PA; Charisse Thompson (David), Trappe, MD; Asbury Jones III (LaToya), Westminster, MD; Dawn Jones (Odenton, MD); Monica Proctor (Glenn), Accokeek, MD; seven great grandchildren: Inayah Wilmer, Nadar Wilmer, Maleke Glee, Vincent Woodard, Jalen Jones, Alexis Proctor, Ian Jones; first cousins: Lettie Mae Stanley and Gloria Bell, both of Baltimore, MD; adopted daughters: Catherine Hooper, Brenda Jews, Paulette Brown; adopted granddaughter, Cynthia Burleigh; extended families: the Cornish, Farrare and Ennals families; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Jones; and son, Walter Jones.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 11 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 623 Pine St., Cambridge, with a viewing Sunday evening 6-8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to service. Interment in Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel AME Church, 623 Pine St., Cambridge, MD 21613.

