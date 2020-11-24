Audrey Blanche Kreigh of Easton, MD, formerly of Denton, MD, passed away on Monday, November 23rd at her home after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 26, 1929, she was 91 years old.
Mrs. Kreigh is survived by a son, L. Calvin Kreigh, III of Sebastian, FL; a daughter, Carol Ann Kreigh Koste of Easton; a brother, William J. "Billy" Torbert of Denton; her seven grandchildren, Lori McDonald (Ned) of Easton, Aaron Kreigh (Heather) of Rochester, NY, Tyler Kreigh (Jennifer) of Raleigh, NC, Bryan Swart (Erika) of Winter Garden, FL, Richard Kreigh (Justine) of Alexandria, VA, Whitman Kreigh (Stephanie) of Vero Beach, FL, and Caleigh Kreigh of Omaha, NE; and her loves, six great granddaughters, Erin McDonald, Gabrielle, Olivia and Madelyn Swart, Evelynn Kreigh and Irene Kreigh, as well as her favorite dog, Lottie. She is also survived by her special nieces, Judy Slaughter (Frank) and Becky Manship (Vincent); and their children, Stacey and Shelby Slaughter and Brice and Will Manship, and Linda Ann Kreigh Clendaniel (Joe) of Dover, DE. She is predeceased by her husband, Leo, her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Born at home near Denton, Mrs. Kreigh was the daughter of the late Lawrence Jefferson Torbert and Blanche Banks Butler Torbert. She married Leo C. Kreigh, Jr. on August 5, 1946 after falling head over heels for the new handsome man in town who had just returned from service in World War II. His family had relocated to the Eastern Shore from Commack, NY and she was the beautiful girl who captured his heart. They made a home just down the road from her family farm and lived there until relocating to Easton in 1989. Leo died September 17, 1992.
Mrs. Kreigh graduated from Caroline High School in Denton in 1946. A homemaker for a number of years until she worked for Byron Nuttle at Everngam's Clothing Store in Denton from the mid 1960's until the store closed in the early 1990's. She had quite an eye for fashion and was impeccably dressed for every occasion.
It's impossible to put into words the loss her passing brings, or the many memories that made her so special. As a girl and young woman she
loved all the things about growing up on a farm, the animals and fun (and hard work) you could have for hours outside. As a mother and wife, she cooked amazing meals and made a beautiful home. She loved to dance, go to the beach and take long walks in the country. After Leo passed away in 1992, she learned to enjoy living in the "city" of Easton - reconnecting with old friends and meeting new friends at Hyde Park, and more recently, loved her time with the kind and loving neighbors and staff at St. Mark's Village.
More than anything though, time with her family was her favorite activity.
Visits from grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren was time she
cherished. She was affectionately known as Mom Mom to her family, but over
the years, while attending countless games and activities of Erin's, friends soon
called her Mom Mom too. She was stoic and strong, yet had such a great sense of humor, as quick as her beautiful smile. She had just the perfect way to make everyone feel loved. A cook-out in the back yard with a burned hot dog, her homemade potato salad (the best ever) and a margarita might've been her favorite way to spend a sunny afternoon.
The memorial service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations, in gratitude for the kind and professional care Audrey received, the family suggests sending to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood drive, Denton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
