Audrey L Geib "Granny" passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020.

Mrs. Geib was born on October 7, 1929 in Easton, MD, the daughter of the late Paul E. Nichols and Anna E. Stokely Nichols. She attended Denton High School, graduating class of 1946.

On July 23, 1948, she married David E. Geib and they made their home in Easton. In 1956, they moved to Cordova.

Mrs. Geib worked as a housekeeper, but primarily was a homemaker, caring for her family and all of their friends.

She was a member of the Talbot County Bowling League and enjoyed cooking, babysitting and bowling.

She is survived by five children; Connie Erdell, Wes Geib, Jay Geib, Jeff Geib and Allen Geib; brothers, Paul Nichols and Charles Nichols, 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Geib, daughter, Brenda Johnson and siblings, Irma Stafford, Alec Nichols, Esther Klein, George "Hank" Nichols and Zora Jefferson.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, from 5-7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 11 AM at Fairview Cemetery in Cordova.

For condolences, to sign the online guestbook, and to see the service live streamed, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
