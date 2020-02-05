|
|
Audrey Marie Moxey, 84, of East New Market, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods in Cambridge.
She was born April 4, 1935 daughter of the late Frank Gott and Helen Veronica Abey Gott.
She was a former member of Hurlock American Legion Post 243 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son, Bernie A. Moxey, Jr. and his companion Tina Blades of Secretary; three grandchildren, Schad Anthony Moxey and wife Becky of Hurlock, Christina Ann Moxey of Secretary and Jessica Cummings of Federalsburg; seven greatgrandchildren; a sister, Eleanor Burster of Georgetown; a special friend and former daughter-in-law, Connie Moxey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Anthony Moxey Sr. and two sons, Brian A. Moxey and Matthew A. Moxey.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. Rev. Stephen Lonek will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zeller Funeral Home, P. O. Box 207, East New Market MD 21631.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020