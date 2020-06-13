B. Frederick Somers, Jr. of Preston, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. He was 80 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD, Mr. Somers was the son of the late Benjamin Frederick Somers, Sr. and Ethel Roberta Meeks Somers. He was a 1957 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton.
Mr. Somers was an electrician for Ai DuPont Nylon in Seaford, DE, retiring in 1998. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. His hobby was growing Irises.
Mr. Somers is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Carol Somers of Preston; one son, Dustin J. Somers of Denton; a sister, Roberta Eveland (Jimmy); a brother, Samuel Jay Somers (Susan); and two grandsons: Benjamin H. Somers and Austin Somers.
A graveside service will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Freddie, the family suggests sending them to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 13, 2020.