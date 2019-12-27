|
Brittingham, Barbara Ann Knipe, died peacefully at her home on Friday, December 13. She was 81. Beloved mom, stepmom and friend, "Bobbi" was born on September 25, 1938, in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She was married for 39 years to Benjamin Franklin Brittingham Jr., who preceded her in death. Bobbi and Ben were long-time residents of Trappe, where they enjoyed raising their children in a supportive and loving neighborhood of friends.
Bobbi is survived by a sister, Janet (LeGuard) McBee, a brother William Knipe, both of Martinsburg, WVa., three children and their families: Todd (Betsy) Brittingham of Indianapolis, Paula (Bobby) Snead of Easton, and Melanie Brittingham of Easton; three step-children and their families Lynn (Larry) Phillips, David Brittingham, Benji Brittingham and John (Shelia) Brittingham; grandchildren Drew and Benjamin Brittingham, Summer Snead, Rahkeem Beck and India; step-grandchildren Sarah Baird, Lauren Saunders, Renee McNamee, Jesse Brittingham and Kacey Butler, Alison Bridges and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was the daughter of the late Gladys Pauline Baker and George William Knipe. Her sister Phyllis Johnson and grandson Clarence Brittingham also preceded her in death.
Bobbi enjoyed spending time with family and extended family, especially visiting with her niece Debbie Jan, who lives in Florida and visiting her family in Martinsburg. She was a lifelong fan of West Virginia University and was a big fan of playing the slot machines. She was a devoted wife to Ben and treated her four stepchildren and three children as if they were all her own.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm with visitation from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD with a reception following at Hog Neck Community Center, 10028 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation with a note specifically for "Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute." Donations can be made by mail to 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion, Suite 604, Annapolis, MD 21401 or by phone (443)-481-4799.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019