Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Ellwanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Ellwanger


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Ellwanger Obituary
Barbara A. Ellwanger, 84, of Greensboro, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 4, 2020 at the Caroline Nursing Home.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Smith and Emily Fry; and her brothers, Richard and Thomas Ellwanger. She is survived by her brother, Bud Ellwanger and his wife Jean; her niece Carrie Donohue and her husband Mike; along with her nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.



Services will be private. For further information and to offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -