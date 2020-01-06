|
Barbara A. Ellwanger, 84, of Greensboro, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 4, 2020 at the Caroline Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Smith and Emily Fry; and her brothers, Richard and Thomas Ellwanger. She is survived by her brother, Bud Ellwanger and his wife Jean; her niece Carrie Donohue and her husband Mike; along with her nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
Services will be private. For further information and to offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020