Barbara A. Lowe of Stevensville, MD passed away on December 27, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family at her home. She was 73.
Born on October 10, 1946 in Roaring Spring, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Vipond. She spent most of her childhood in Pennsylvania until her family moved to Maryland where she attended Oxon Hill Senior High School. It was here that she met Cliff in art class and he asked her out to a school dance. They graduated that year in 1964 and were married in August 1966. She worked as a secretary for the Federal Government in DC until Cliff's commitment to the US Navy took them to Florida, Guam, then Maine for a few years. Eventually they returned to Cliff's hometown of Stevensville and settled down, building a house and raising their four children. Barbara was a devoted mother, tirelessly caring for her family, the house and yard. She worked part time at her in-laws' business, Lowe's Bayshore Nursery, for years before taking over the business in the early 90's. Many in the community got to know Barbara through the garden center. She continued working there when her daughter Adrienne and her husband took over the business, until she became ill.
Besides spending time with her family, Barbara loved her pet bird Kiwi, watching wildlife at her home, gardening, and traveling with her family. She will be remembered for her generosity, selflessness, humbleness, sense of humor and good nature.
Barbara is survived by her children Harry Clifton Lowe, III (Danielle) of Stevensville, MD; Lori Byrne (Mike) of Stevensville, MD; Adrienne Lowe Lund (Jeff) of Stevensville, MD; Cathy Lowe (Bryan) of Starr, MD; Grandchildren Megan Lily, Rylie Olivia, and Jaxon Clifton.
She was predeceased by her husband Harry "Cliff" Lowe, Jr. in 2012.
Visitations will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2-4 pm and from 6-8pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where a service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11 am. Burial will follow in Stevensville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020