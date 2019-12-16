Home

Barbara Ann Wilson


1943 - 2019
Barbara Ann Wilson Obituary
Barbara Ann Wilson of Saint Michaels MD, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019 surrounded by her dear friends and family.

Barbara was born in New York City on April 7, 1943. She was the daughter of Leroy Placet and Mary Wood.

Barbara grew up in Oceanside, NY. She graduated from Oceanside high school in 1960 and attended King's College in New York where she met her future husband Charles Wilson. They married in 1962 and were married for 20 years when he died in 1982. Barbara was primarily a homemaker until her husband's passing and then went onto a fulling 20-year career at Varn Products, first in Oakland, NJ and later in Houston, TX. She retired to St. Michaels, MD in 2003. Barbara was an avid traveler throughout her life and was involved in numerous charitable activities after her retirement.

Barbara is survived by her son, Charles Wilson (wife Janis); daughter, Andrea Birdsong (husband Jason) and four grandchildren: Amanda Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Gillian Birdsong and Riley Birdsong, who were the light of her life. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Barbara was very close to her siblings; Sue Buschmann and Roy Placet as well as her sister Marylynn Placet, who predeceased her. In St. Michaels Barbara had a tight-knit group of friends, led by Ginny Davidson, who regularly gathered for dinners, happy-hours and overall comradery and laughter. She will be greatly missed by all.

A memorial service is planned for Barbara on January 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Miles River Yacht Club in Saint Michaels MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Barbara's name

An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019
