Barbara Anne Peters, 83, of Saint Michaels, MD, died on Thursday November 21 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. Born on April 10, 1936 in Washington, DC to the late George and Josephine Cameron, Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dudley Peters; her children, Dudley (Kristine) Peters, Jr. of Friendship, MD, Lou Anne Parlett of Fredericksburg, VA, Susan (Wayne) Stoll of Centreville, VA and Virginia Stoll of Chantilly, VA; her siblings, Arthur and John Cameron and Charlotte McNamara. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 12 noon at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019