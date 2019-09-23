|
Barbara Cecelia Sellner died on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton.
She was born on November 22, 1930 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Leo Craven and Myrtle (Phillips) Taymen.
Barbara was the epitome of a homemaker, creating a welcoming home for her family and friends who were extended family. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing; she was also an active member of the church.
She is survived by daughters, JoAnne Hainline of Albemarle, NC and Joyce Cayli of Centreville, VA, and a son, George C. Sellner of Rockville, MD; grandchildren, Brett, Garrett and Clayton Hainline and Cameron, Bryan, Bella, Maddie, and Gabby Sellner, great-grandchildren, Jackson and Charlotte; a sister, Betty Taymen, and brothers, Leonard Taymen, John Taymen, and William Taymen. She is also survived by her extended family, the caregivers and staff at Bayleigh Chase-The Gardens in Easton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Columbus Sellner who died on January 30, 2019, a grandchild, Ethan Sellner, son-in-law, Warren Hainline, a sister, Janet Taymen, and brothers, Paul Taymen and Robert Taymen.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 3PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601, where friends may call one-hour prior, from 2-3PM. Burial will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11AM at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Multiple Sclerosis Society of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019