Barbara Elizabeth "Babs" Jones
1962 - 2020
Chestertown, MD-Barbara Elizabeth Jones (Babs), 58, died September 27, 2020 in Compass Hospice Regional Inc in Centreville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Aldotha (Tooke) and the late Barbara Smith Jones.

Services will be held Thursday, 12 noon, October 8, 2020 at Janes United Methodist Church in Chestertown, MD.

Viewing will be from 9am to 12noon prior to the service. Burial will be in Janes Cemetery Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Janes United Methodist Church in Chestertown.

Arrangements by Kenneth Walley Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD

410-778-2773

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
