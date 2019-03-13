EASTON - Barbara G. Coale of Easton, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at University of Maryland Medical System at Easton. She was 64.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1954 in Salisbury, MD, the daughter of the late Bobby Adams and Beatrice Pusey Adams Tull.

She graduated from Delmar High School with the class of 1972. After graduation, she started a life-long career in sales and worked for the Rainbow Vacuum Company in Easton. She later worked for the Kleppinger family at Tom's General Services in Easton until her retirement.

Barbara absolutely loved being at home with her family by her side. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing board games and solving puzzles.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael Coale, of Easton; one daughter, Audria Higgins and her fiancee Winston Abbott, of Cambridge; two grandsons: Jacob Mills and his companion Mickenzie Blair; great grandson, Kai Blair and Aiden Bailey; five siblings: Brenda Esham, of Salisbury; Michael Adams and his wife Debbie, of Selbyville, DE; Randy Tull and his wife Claudia, of Seaford; Patty Tull, of Texas; Willard Alan Tull and his wife Sherry, of Delaware; and one uncle, Freddie Pusey, of Laurel, DE.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Adams.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 12 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, with the Reverend Denzil Cheek officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary