Late Monday evening, 8 June 2020, Barbara Butler Handley Tortello peacefully passed away to join her very large family in Heaven. Barbara was born 19 Dec 1926, the thirteenth of seventeen children, to parents Wilbert Perry Butler and Huldah Unity Andrew of Tuckahoe Neck, Caroline County, Maryland. Barbara grew up working on the family farm outside Denton, Maryland. In high school, she enjoyed performing in plays and captaining the girls' basketball team. She graduated from Caroline County High School in 1943 at 16 years of age.



In January 1947, she married William Dorsey Handley, and joined him on his family's farm just outside Cambridge. Barbara's greatest joy was her two children: her son, William D. Handley, born 10 Dec 1947, and daughter, Barbara Jean, born 8 Oct 1952. Her husband Dorsey passed away in 1972 and she later married Pete Tortello; however, in 1982, only a few short years after their marriage, he also passed away.



Barbara ran the family poultry farm until her retirement in 2006 at age 80. Throughout it all, she was always there to support her family, friends, and any others in need. She was the embodiment of kindness, generosity, and perseverance. Barbara was a truly exceptional, inspirational woman. We love her dearly and we will miss her very much.



Barbara is survived by her son, William D. Handley, Jr., and his wife, Mary, both of Cambridge, her daughter, Jean Woolston, and husband Steve, both of Cambridge, grandchildren Chris Handley and wife Claudia of Severn, MD, Brent Handley of Pearland, TX, John Handley of Annapolis, MD, William Woolston and wife Miranda of Washington, DC , Ben Woolston of Berlin, MD, and Sarah Woolston of Washington, DC. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Nicholas Woolston and Alicia Woolston of Washington, DC. Sisters Doris Sharpe of Caroline County, MD and Mary Sewell of Crofton, MD, as well as many nieces and nephews, also survive.



A service for Barbara will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Friday, 12 June. A walk-through visitation will be held from 12-1 pm, with a service to follow immediately thereafter. Social distancing mandates will be respected and followed, including the wearing of face masks. A private interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, in memory of Barbara Tortello, 501 Race St., Cambridge, MD 21613.



