|
|
|
Barbara J. Gillan of Denton, MD, passed away at the Homestead Manor on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was 85 years old.
Born in New York, New York on March 25, 1934, Barbara was the daughter of the late Wilbur J. McVay and Laura Elizabeth Swarthout McVay. Her husband, Thomas R. Gillan, passed away on March 29, 2019.
Barbara attended Michigan State for two years before coming home and getting a job at a local Bank in Wheaton, Illinois. She worked for two years and saved money for a trip to Europe with her girlfriends before getting married to her childhood friend Thomas R. Gillan on August 30, 1958.
Both Barbara and Tom moved around several times following Tom's career in the Reserves and in Forestry until they settled in Denton Maryland in 1971. Barbara lived a faith-filled and laughter-filled life. She was fully devoted to her family, home, and Church life but also worked at banks and as a bookkeeper at various places during her life. Most notably Barbara was the bookkeeper at Caroline Country Club for several years and the Secretary at St. Luke's Methodist Church. She also volunteered her bookkeeping skills for Hospice for many years.
Both Barbara and Tom loved animals, especially dogs and they either fostered or owned several throughout their lives. They fostered a Lab, Denny, for The Seeing Eye Dog Foundation. In 2013, Barbara was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and her husband Tom devotedly cared for her until his passing in March. Barbara spent the last year of her life being loved on and cared for by the staff at Homestead Manor and her many friends who visited her while she was there.
Barbara is survived by her loving son, Daniel Reed Gillan, husband to Violet Gillan and his son Joshua Gillan and great-grandchildren Michael and Damien and step-great grandchildren Cloe, Hayden, Hunter, Natalie, and Braxton; her loving daughter Mary Beth King, wife to George King and her two sons, Donovan and Bryce Young. She is also survived by her Niece Nancy McVay and nephew Jeff McVay.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 21st, at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 S. Fifth Ave. in Denton where friends may visit with the family one hour before. The interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Compass Regional Hospice Center serving Queen Anne, Kent, and Caroline Counties, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or at the following link: https://26662.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019