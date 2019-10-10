|
Barbara Jane Flamer Prattis, of Denton, Maryland, a retired business teacher entered heavens pearly gates on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 79 years old.
She was born on March 20, 1940 in Ridgely, Maryland, to the late Charles E. Flamer, Sr. and Edna V. (Wright) Flamer.
Barbara graduated from Lockerman High School in 1958 with the intent upon entering the teaching profession earning a Bachelor's degree from Morgan State University in Secondary Education. Following graduation Barbara returned to the Eastern Shore where she would begin her teaching career in Dorchester County. She would later transition back to Caroline County, where she spent 30 years as a teacher at North Caroline High School.
On June 27, 1970, Barbara entered into holy matrimony with her high school sweetheart, Charles Maurice Prattis. Their marriage produced one devoted son, Kordell.
As a child and teenager Barbara was a member of Bell's Chapel A.M.E. Church but upon entering into her marriage with Charles she became a member of Metropolitan-Zion United Methodist Church Ministries in Denton, MD. She served on the usher board, as a conference delegate, and the administrative board.
Once Barbara settled into her marriage and career she began to focus on serving the community with a passion. She was member of the Cambridge Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Fellowship Chapter #58 OES-PHA, Myra Grand Chapter, American Legion Auxiliary of Mannie Scott Post #193, the Federalsburg Outreach Group, Morgan State Alumni Association, Caroline County Parks and Recreation, the Caroline County Election Board, the Caroline County Arts Council, the Caroline County Hospice Foundation and the Caroline County Retired Teachers Association. In 2015, Barbara was honored by Caroline County for her tireless community service efforts with the Most Beautiful Volunteer Award.
She leaves to mourn her memory, her loving husband Charles M. Prattis, a devoted son, Kordell and his wife Shari of Arnold, MD, one brother, Charles E. Flamer, Jr. and his wife Joyce of Denton, MD, one-step brother, Ray Bledsoe and his wife Gaynell of Forestville, MD , one step-sister, Etoria Henry and her husband Marvin of Capital Heights, MD, special cousins, Joyce Ann Matthews and Dalphine Matthews, both of Denton, MD, Clifton Wright of Greensboro, MD and William Wright of Dover, DE. Two aunts, Pauline Wyatt of Hillsboro, MD and Dulcie Flamer of Denton, MD, and two god-daughters, Shawnbral Johnson and Josette Tucker, both of Newark, DE. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janie E. Wright, mother and father, Charles Sr. and Edna Flamer, brother, Walter Flamer and cousin, Richard Wright.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:00pm at Saint Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton, MD. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm, prior to the start of service, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Omega Omega Service as well The Order of Eastern Star Burial Service will be held at 10:30am and 11:00am, respectively. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery in Federalsburg, MD, with a repast following at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton, MD .
Services entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019