Barbara R.Gorski, 73 of East New Market, Maryland passed away at her home on Thursday morning, April 30, 2020 with her loving family at her side.
Born in Cambridge, Maryland on December 2, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Jeanette Woodland Reid and Royce Reid, Sr.
Barb attended the local schools and graduated from NDHS with the class of 1964.
After graduating, she attended Delmarva Beauty Academy to become a licensed cosmetologist.
On May 6, 1966 she married Joseph "Joe" Gorski and they made their home in East New Market, Maryland. They were just six days shy of their 54th Anniversary!
Barb owned and operated Barb's Beauty Salon for 15 years. After closing her salon, she and her husband Joe became interested in the restaurant business and also opened a carryout seafood business. Whatever Barb was involved in, she gave it 100%. She was a member of Reid's Grove United Methodist Church.
She loved her home and took great pride in working in her yard to make it as beautiful as she could. Barb made sure her flowers and plants got that extra little attention. She was also a bird lover and her favorites were, cardinals, blue jays and the American Goldfinch.
Barb fought a hard fight and is now at peace. She will be truly missed by her husband and all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Joe; brothers Dennis Reid (Therese), Royce "Ricky"Reid, Jr. (Joyce), Jeff Reid (Bonnie); sisters Jan Parker (Buddy), Ann Gorski (Ted) and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother David Reid.
Services will be private. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's name can be sent to the Reid's Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Wilson, 5314 Rhodesdale Vienna Road, Vienna, Maryland 21869.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
Born in Cambridge, Maryland on December 2, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Jeanette Woodland Reid and Royce Reid, Sr.
Barb attended the local schools and graduated from NDHS with the class of 1964.
After graduating, she attended Delmarva Beauty Academy to become a licensed cosmetologist.
On May 6, 1966 she married Joseph "Joe" Gorski and they made their home in East New Market, Maryland. They were just six days shy of their 54th Anniversary!
Barb owned and operated Barb's Beauty Salon for 15 years. After closing her salon, she and her husband Joe became interested in the restaurant business and also opened a carryout seafood business. Whatever Barb was involved in, she gave it 100%. She was a member of Reid's Grove United Methodist Church.
She loved her home and took great pride in working in her yard to make it as beautiful as she could. Barb made sure her flowers and plants got that extra little attention. She was also a bird lover and her favorites were, cardinals, blue jays and the American Goldfinch.
Barb fought a hard fight and is now at peace. She will be truly missed by her husband and all her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Joe; brothers Dennis Reid (Therese), Royce "Ricky"Reid, Jr. (Joyce), Jeff Reid (Bonnie); sisters Jan Parker (Buddy), Ann Gorski (Ted) and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother David Reid.
Services will be private. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barb's name can be sent to the Reid's Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Betty Wilson, 5314 Rhodesdale Vienna Road, Vienna, Maryland 21869.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2020.