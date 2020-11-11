1/1
Barbara K. Lipe
1940 - 2020
Barbara Kellam Lipe, 79, who would have celebrated her 80th birthday on November 14th passed away on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020 at Tidehealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury with family at her side. She was born in Salisbury and was a daughter of the late John G. and Hazel Taylor Kellam.

She graduated from Wicomico High School class of 1958 and continued on and attended Salisbury Teacher's College. Barbara had previously worked at Leggett's Department Store, and Farmers and Merchants Bank. Barbara and her husband owned and operated Dorchester Office Supply for 23 years. For the last 20 years, she worked at Dorchester General Hospital as a volunteer with over 8000 volunteer hours.

She is survived by her husband in marriage of 59 years, Bobby Lipe of Cambridge, a son Bryon Lipe and wife Camelia Wahl of Cambridge, two granddaughters Sophia and Belle Lipe of Cambridge, a brother Skip Kellam of Salisbury, a brother in law Norman Lipe of Rogersville, TN, sister in law Una V. Lipe, two nieces Amanda and Denise and two nephews Timmy and Dale.

Pallbearers will be Bryon Lipe, Camelia Wahl, Brian Kellam, Skip Kellam, Roy Kellam, and Freddie Joseph.

A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, followed by a graveside at 1 pm at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD with Pastor Steve Trice officiating.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
