Barbara Lynn Humeniuk, 81, passed away on August 8, 2020 at Compass Hospice in Centreville.
She was born on August 10, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late Bill Sands and Mary Ruark Sands.
Barbara married Ihor Pete Humeniuk in 1982. She was employed with A & P and most recently with Tidewater Publishing as a plater in the printing department.
Barbara loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed making Christmas ornaments and going to Wawa for coffee and butterscotch krimpets with Larry and Kim.
She is survived by her children; Deborah Wood (Bill) of Casper, WY, Pamela Kline (Billy) of Easton, Larry Gellert, Sr. (Kim Groy) of Easton, and Tamra Elliott (Kenneth) of Cambridge and eight beloved grandchildren and 28 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ihor Pete Humeniuk and her son, Raymond J. Gellert, Sr.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 7 - 9 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's honor to Talbot Humane, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
