Barbara L. Wahl passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus.

Barbara was born in Baltimore, daughter to Donald and Audrey (Herbst) Knowles.

Barbara was a server for many years in the restaurant industry. She had worked with Southern Grill in Ellendale for several years, and, most recently, at Bella Capri in Georgetown.

When she wasn't working she enjoyed crabbing.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is survived by her companion of many years, John Wayne Hastings; three children, Paul W. Wahl, Jr., Casie Ellen Hubbard (Ryan), and Adam Michael Wahl; a step-son, Jay Hastings; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Kaleb, Rocky, Blake, Abigail and Jackson; eight siblings, Fran Ring, Libby Lynn, Donna Wahl, Nancy Hoffman, Michael Knowles, Dennis Knowles, Steven Knowles and Sandy Haasen; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Due to current restrictions set forth for public gatherings during this pandemic, burial will be held privately.

Memorial gifts in Barbara's memory are welcome at Bayhealth Foundation, 640 South State Street, Mail Code 3071, Dover, De 19901 designated to the Critical Care Unit Sussex Campus.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford, Del. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
