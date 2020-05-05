Barbara P. Lipsccomb of Centreville, MD passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. She was 85.
Born on May 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Frank Iswak and Barbara Irene LeSOSky Iswak. On October 12, 1957, she married Frederick Dale Lipscomb and the couple made their home in the College Park area. Mr. Lipscomb dedicated her talents to raising her family. After Mr. Lipscomb's retirement, the Lipscombs moved to Centreville, where they made their home for 23 years. Mr. Lipscomb preceded her in death on November 28, 2017.
Mrs. Lipscomb is survived by her children: Barbara Matney (Ricky), Fred Lipscomb (Kathy), Marianne Mason (Richard) and Steve Lipscomb (Sherrie); a sister, Marianne Orsargos; a brother, John Iswak; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special arrangements have been made due to the current social restrictions. Please join the family for a unique drive-by visitation, to be held on Thursday, May 7 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. A graveside service, which will be radio broadcast within the cemetery, will begin at 1:30 at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 in Barbara P. Lipscomb's name.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Born on May 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Frank Iswak and Barbara Irene LeSOSky Iswak. On October 12, 1957, she married Frederick Dale Lipscomb and the couple made their home in the College Park area. Mr. Lipscomb dedicated her talents to raising her family. After Mr. Lipscomb's retirement, the Lipscombs moved to Centreville, where they made their home for 23 years. Mr. Lipscomb preceded her in death on November 28, 2017.
Mrs. Lipscomb is survived by her children: Barbara Matney (Ricky), Fred Lipscomb (Kathy), Marianne Mason (Richard) and Steve Lipscomb (Sherrie); a sister, Marianne Orsargos; a brother, John Iswak; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special arrangements have been made due to the current social restrictions. Please join the family for a unique drive-by visitation, to be held on Thursday, May 7 from 11 am - 1 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows. A graveside service, which will be radio broadcast within the cemetery, will begin at 1:30 at Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 in Barbara P. Lipscomb's name.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2020.