Barbara R. Greenly Smith of Denton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Caroline Nursing home in Denton. She was 89 years old.
Born in Hammonton, NJ, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Ernest Leo Rogers and Elsie Josephine Mawson Rogers. Her first husband, C. Alan Greenly, died February 22, 1997 and her second husband, Raymond R. Smith, died January 24, 2016.
Mrs. Smith graduated from high school in Reading, PA in 1949. In 1953, she graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, TN. She received her Masters from UofMD and Salisbury State. She then taught Physical Education at the Denton Elementary School for 26 years, becoming Administrative Assistant and retiring in 1989 after 30 years of service. She was a Lifetime Member of the P.T.A. and was a member of the Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton where she was in the Choir, taught Sunday School, and served on many committees. She had also been active in the Caroline American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary where she will be wonderfully remembered by a host of friends.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughter, Ruth G. Prattis and her husband, Greg, of Norfolk, VA and her son, Gary A. Greenly and his wife, Judy, of Greensboro, MD; and a sister, Ruth R. Myers of Delta, PA.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 28th, at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church located at 100 S. Fifth Ave. in Denton beginning with an American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary Memorial service. Friends may visit with the family one hour before the service.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mrs. Smith's memory, the family suggests sending them to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 S. Fifth Ave., Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
.