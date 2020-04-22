|
Barbara Roberta Thomas, 72 of Hillsboro, MD passed on Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Thomas, Sr., and former husband, Herman Gibson, Sr. Barbara leaves to cherish her memories, 8 children, Sherry Yates, Lamar Yates (Terry), Theresa Gibson, Herman Gibson (Lauretta), Ronda Gibson, Tanya Thompson (Henry) Sonya Gibson and Dennis Gibson. Nine stepchildren, twenty-five grandchildren and twenty-seven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020