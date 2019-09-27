|
Barbara "Peggy" Binebrink Starkey of Centreville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on September 26, 2019.
Born on July 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Edward Adams Binebrink and Margaret Burris Binebrnk. She grew up on Fairview Farm on Spaniard's Neck Road in Centreville, and was a graduate of Centreville High School, Class of 1948. Her first job was with the Record Observer as a bookkeeper and secretary, and she held several other local positions over the years as a clerical and dental assistant.
She married James S. Starkey on April 24, 1954 and had their beloved son, Kevin, on June 27, 1957. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Jim, who died on April 2, 2008, and their son, Kevin Scott Starkey, who died on July 8, 2002.
She is survived by her three devoted grandsons: Richard Starkey (Nikki), Andy Starkey, and Scott Starkey (Emily); and four great-grandchildren: Cole Starkey, Lejla Starkey, Kalvin Starkey and Wyatt Starkey, the joy of her life. Peggy is also survived by her brother, Eddie "Donnie" Binebrink of Star Tannery, VA.
Mrs. Starkey was an active member of Centreville United Methodist Church, having taught Sunday School and on various committees. She was also a member of the Country Craft Guild in Chestertown for several years and was a past member of the Goodwill Fire Co. Auxiliary, where she met her husband, Jim, at a fire company dinner. Peggy was a collector of paintings, family treasures and local history, but her main interest was her loving family, friends and neighbors.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, October 1 at Centreville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019