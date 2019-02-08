QUEENSTOWN - Barri Grace Horney of Queenstown, Md., passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Md. She was 58.

Born on Feb. 27, 1960, in Easton, Md., she was the daughter of Patricia George Meyers and the late Robert Meyers. Barri grew up in Kent Island and Queenstown and was a graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, class of 1978. She attended Chesapeake College in Wye Mills and married Eric Horney on Oct. 3, 1986. They resided in Queenstown, and Barri worked for Centreville Bank in the loan department for 15 years.

She loved growing vegetables, flowers, making crafts and spending time with family.

In addition to her mother, Patricia Meyers of Queenstown, Md., Barri is survived by her husband, Eric Horney of Queenstown, Md.; children, Chris Higdon of Ruthsburg, Md., Joshua Horney of Grasonville, Md., Cheyenne Horney of Queenstown, Md.; four grandchildren, Lilly Higdon, Gabrielle Higdon, Finnley Horney, Rowan Horney; brothers, Karl Meyers of Goldsboro, Md., and Brett Meyers of Ridgely, Md.

Services will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019