Barry C. Ginder of Greensboro, MD, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD. He was 59 years old.
Born in Abington, PA September 13, 1959, Mr. Ginder was the son of the late Charles Emil Ginder and Barbara Janet Ward Ginder. He had lived on the Eastern Shore since 1979 and was a van driver for Channel Markers in Denton.
Mr. Ginder is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Ginder of Greensboro; one daughter, Sherri Burgess of Bridgeville, DE; a stepson, Gary Pippin; a brother, Keith M. Ginder of Flemington, NJ; and two grandchildren: Charles Burgess and George Burgess. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Barbara.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 9th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, MD 21629 where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. The interment will be private.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests for friends to send donations to Channel Marker, Inc., 8865 Glebe Park Drive, Unit 1, Easton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 28, 2019