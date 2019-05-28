EAST NEW MARKET - Barry LeCompte Smith, of East New Market, MD, departed this earth to join his maker on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born August 24, 1945 in Cambridge, MD, he was the son of the late Dr. Russell P. Smith Jr. and Betty LeCompte Smith, of Cambridge, MD.

Barry attended Cambridge High School, graduated and went on to get his Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Baltimore. He was one of the founding members of the Order of Isshin-Ryu in 1967 and continued over the years to earn the rank of 9th Degree Master. In 1970, he became a Deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Department. In 1975, he graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy and worked road patrol in multiple barracks throughout Maryland. In 1981, he was assigned to MSP Headquarters as primary Defensive Tactics instructor to MSP Recruits. He developed the officer survival program for MSP and qualified officer instructors for allied agencies. In 1984, he entered the Police Olympic Fighting trials winning three gold medals and one bronze. He was the only member from MD to qualify for the International Police Olympics in Sidney, Australia. In 1989, he became the Defensive Tactics Instructor for the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Wor-Wic Community College. In 1989, he went to work as a farm manager for Holland Point Farm in Taylors Island, MD. In 2003, he developed a fast action extraction team for the Dorchester County Detention Center. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #66.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Anne Slechta Smith; daughters: Mindy Smith, Shay Smith; son, Bruce Smith (Alison); grandsons: Jerry Carmine Jr. (Stephanie), Shawn Carmine, Ethan Carmine; along with many beloved relatives, countless friends, members of the Order of Isshin-Ryu and his Law Enforcement Brotherhood.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th at the East New Market Fire Hall, East New Market, MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Wor-Wic Community College, 32000 Campus Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804, with Pastor Dave Stewart and Rev. Fred Bahr officiating. Interment to follow at 3 p.m. at the East New Market Cemetery, East New Market Rd., East New Market, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his grandson's college fund: Ethan Carmine College Fund, c/o Anne Smith, 3408 Vineyard Dr., East New Market, MD 21631, or your local Law Enforcement Agency or the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, 850 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge, MD.

Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2019