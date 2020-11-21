1/1
Beatrice Ann "Bea" Collins
1940 - 2020
Beatrice Ann "Bea" Collins of Greensboro, MD, passed away at her home peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was 80 years old.



Born on July 16, 1940 in Ridgely, MD, Bea was the daughter of the late Frank Thomas Schmitt and Blanche Pollard Schmitt. Her husband, Troy H. Collins, died November 13, 1985.



Bea was a homemaker, but had also worked in the NCHS cafeteria, the Double Dip and Cindy's in Denton, MD as well as the Caroline Nursing Home and The Gables. She was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being a "Pen Pal". She also enjoyed "Joy Meetings" at the Greensboro Baptist Church. She also helped at the Greensboro VFW where she made many cakes for raffles and helped in kitchen with dinners. A people person (Everyone knew "Miss Bea"), she liked to shop ,cook, eat out and spend time with her family and sisters.



Bea is survived by two sons, Troy H. "Sonny" Collins, Jr. of Greensboro and David G. Collins (Lisa) of Seaford, DE; a daughter, Teresa Lynn Hall of Felton, DE (Dewayne); four sisters: Marie Buckle of Ridgely, Stella Harris of Cordova, MD, Jeanette Swartz of Cordova, and Rosella Bates of Preston, MD; four grandchildren: Joshua Brock, Brittany Lafayette, Stella Awan, and Crystal Hall-Perry; and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Lee Collins; a sister, Matilda "Tillie" Walls; and two brothers, Frank Schmitt, Jr. and Clarence "Whitey" Schmitt.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 25th with a visitation from 5 until 7 on Tuesday evening at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. The interment will be in the Ridgely Cemetery.



If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Concord United Methodist Church, PO Box 461, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home, PA
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Moore Funeral Home, PA
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
