Beatrice (Betty) Jane Weisman, nee Tutchton of Royal Oak, Maryland died peacefully at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of James T. and Beatrice C. Tutchton. She graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Towson State Teachers College and Loyola University in Baltimore. On June 29, 1957 she married William J. Weisman. They made their home in Baltimore County for 35 years, before retiring to Royal Oak. Betty taught at Mt. Carmel and Pinewood Elementary Schools. Betty also worked in her family's engineering business, Weisman, Inc. for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, a brother, James W. Tutchton, and a sister, Iva R. Tutchton Ikena. A loving and devoted mother, Betty is survived by her children Christian (Jean) of Easton, Maryland, Joseph (Cynthia) of Timonium, Maryland, David (Karen) of Royal Oak, Maryland and Mary Lisa Perkoski (Stan) of Chestertown, Maryland. She cherished her 12 loving grandchildren, Jessica and Megan Weisman, Steuart, James and Joseph Weisman, Marilyn (Molly), William and Samuel Weisman, and Sarah, Catherine, Hannah and Jacob Kilby. Betty is also survived by brothers Henry F. Tutchton of Baltimore, Maryland and Joseph T. Tutchton of Denver, Colorado and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the funeral and burial will be limited to the immediate family. To sign the virtual guestbook and to view the live streamed service on Thursday, October 29th at 11am please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice 500 Cynwood Avenue, Easton, MD 21601.