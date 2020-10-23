1/1
Beatrice Jane "Betty" (Tutchton) Weisman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice (Betty) Jane Weisman, nee Tutchton of Royal Oak, Maryland died peacefully at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of James T. and Beatrice C. Tutchton. She graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Towson State Teachers College and Loyola University in Baltimore. On June 29, 1957 she married William J. Weisman. They made their home in Baltimore County for 35 years, before retiring to Royal Oak. Betty taught at Mt. Carmel and Pinewood Elementary Schools. Betty also worked in her family's engineering business, Weisman, Inc. for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, a brother, James W. Tutchton, and a sister, Iva R. Tutchton Ikena. A loving and devoted mother, Betty is survived by her children Christian (Jean) of Easton, Maryland, Joseph (Cynthia) of Timonium, Maryland, David (Karen) of Royal Oak, Maryland and Mary Lisa Perkoski (Stan) of Chestertown, Maryland. She cherished her 12 loving grandchildren, Jessica and Megan Weisman, Steuart, James and Joseph Weisman, Marilyn (Molly), William and Samuel Weisman, and Sarah, Catherine, Hannah and Jacob Kilby. Betty is also survived by brothers Henry F. Tutchton of Baltimore, Maryland and Joseph T. Tutchton of Denver, Colorado and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the funeral and burial will be limited to the immediate family. To sign the virtual guestbook and to view the live streamed service on Thursday, October 29th at 11am please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Hospice 500 Cynwood Avenue, Easton, MD 21601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved