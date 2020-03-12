|
Beatrice (Bea) Wharton of Claiborne, MD died peacefully on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, MD. She was 80 years old.
Born in Wittman, MD on the family farm "Miles End Farm "on March 21, 1939. She was the daughter of late George M. Jones and Elizabeth J. Fairbanks Jones. Bea grew up in Wittman (Pot Pie) along with her four older brothers; Charles I. Jones (Bookie), George W. Jones (Buddy), Thomas J. Jones (Tom-P), and David C. Jones (PoJoe), all deceased. She graduated from St. Michaels High School in 1957. She worked for Phillips Packing House in Cambridge and Harrison Jarboe Cannery in St. Michaels.
She is survived by her husband Earl (Buddy) W. Wharton. They married in 1969 on Tilghman, MD. They resided in St. Michaels for a short while before making Claiborne, MD their permanent home. They lived there with their beloved dog "Sparky".
Bea had a love for the water. She grew up being surround by it and worked on the water with her husband. In the winter months she would oyster with her husband and in the summer months she would help bait crab lines and assist with getting the boat ready for the next day. In her spare time, she enjoyed canning vegetables, cooking, baking, and crocheting. She also enjoyed watching hummingbirds, especially the ones at her bird feeders in the yard. Bea had a gentle heart, was very kind and willing to help anyone in need.
Bea is survived by her sister's in-law, Edith Wharton and Nida Spurry (Joe). Several nieces and nephews, Doug Morris (Becky), David Jones (Effie), Jeff Wharton (Susan), Steve Jones (Kim), Tim Jones (Jackie), Erin Gottleib (Jesse), Patti Wolferman (John), Yvonne Pace (John), Joe Spurry (Parker), Guy Spurry (Mary), Dolores Nagler(Rick) and Wayne Jones (deceased). She also is survived by an abundance of great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one cousin, Ellie Briggs (Randy) from Summerville, SC and by a close friend of the family, Vicki Morris, and Sharon Jones who is deceased.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10 AM - 11 AM. Burial will follow at Olivet Cemetery in St. Michaels.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Talbot County Humane Society and www.atzfdn.org
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020