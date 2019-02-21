CAMBRIDGE - Beatrice M. Lewis, 90, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Church Creek on July 28, 1928, and was a daughter of the late James "Globe" Elzey and Evelyn Elzey.

Mrs. Lewis attended school in the Cambridge area. On August 17, 1946, she married George C. Shores, who passed away on June 9, 1970. On Dec. 17, 1971, she married David Lewis, who passed away on Oct. 6, 2010.

She worked at Chun King for 15 plus years. Mrs. Lewis enjoyed traveling and loved being with her family.

She is survived by three sons: Jimmy Shores and wife Sharon, of Hurlock; Allen Shores, of Cambridge; Tommy Shores and wife B.J., of Sharptown; seven grandchildren: Renee Cordrey, Allen Shores Jr., Tammy Lynn Lewis, Timothy L. Shores, Scott Shores, Michele Eure, Brandy Fanton; 10 great grandchildren: Nicholas Lewis, Jacob Lewis, Charlie Price III, Helena Shores, Lee Shores Jr., Taylor Cordrey, Rebecca Eure, Caleb Shores, JD Eure IV, Lilah Shores; a stepdaughter, Molly Lewis, of California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husbands, Mrs. Lewis is preceded in death by a daughter, Edna Mae Goslin; a son in law, Nelson Goslin Sr.; four brothers: James Elzey Jr., Donald Elzey, William Elzey, Robert Elzey; an infant sister, Ann Elzey; and stepmother, Edith Hickman Elzey.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. David Wooten Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Chesapeake Woods Center c/o the Activity Department, 525 Glenburn Ave., Cambridge, MD 21613 or to Pleasant Day Adult Day Care, 2474 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613.