DENTON - Beatrice "Bea" W. Staton passed away on April 6, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. She was 86.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1932 in Patapsco, MD, the daughter of the late Edward M. and Charlotte Muller Williams.

Mrs. Staton attended Easton High School graduating class of 1951. She began working as a secretary at Cox Distributing until coming home to care for her children. In 1963, she began working at the Star Democrat in the darkroom, laying out the printing.

On April 5, 1975, she married Lloyd W. Staton Sr. and they resided in Easton, MD. In 1986, they moved to Denton and she began working at the Caroline Nursing Home and the Ruxton Health Center the following year. After that she worked for Comfort Keepers as a caregiver for a gentleman in Oxford.

Mrs. Staton was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Denton, where she was on the kitchen committee. She enjoyed her pets, reading and helping others.

She is survived by three children: Danny K. Watkins, Kim Armstrong, Anita W. Macey; a brother, George E. Williams; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd W. Staton Sr.; and her son, Steven D. Watkins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1120 Market St., Denton, where friends may call one hour prior from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church in Denton.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.