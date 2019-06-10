Becky Dunn of Ridgely, MD passed away at UMSMC at Easton, MD, Thursday, June 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 79 years old.

Born in Dover, DE on December 12, 1939, Mrs. Dunn was the daughter of the late Paul Leon Longfellow and Elizabeth Wheeler Longfellow. Her husband, William Earl Dunn died October 31, 2006.

Mrs. Dunn was a graduate of Greensboro High School and Goldie Beacom College. After graduation, her career led to a one year post in Puerto Rico for a newspaper, then 3 years at Maryland National Bank in Easton. In 1972, Becky started to work for the postal system and retired as Postmaster in Hillsboro. She and Bill loved to travel extensively, making many friends along the way. Becky was involved with Maryland Special Olympics, Children in Youth and even participated in the Polar Bear Plunge in Annapolis. However, no other organization was as dear to her as lifetime membership in Caroline Unit 29 and American Legion Auxiliary Department of Maryland. Mrs. Dunn's dedication to serving our Veterans will be sorrowfully missed.

Mrs. Dunn is survived by two children: Terri Eastland (Jim) and Brian Dunn (Miki) both of Greensboro; four grandchildren: Macayla Dunn, Brianna Dunn, Laura Eastland and Brian Eastland.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, MD where friends may call from 12 until 1 prior to the service. There will also be a viewing on Wednesday, June 12, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. from 6 - 8 pm. The interment will be private.

Published in The Star Democrat on June 9, 2019