Benjamin F. Bradshaw


1932 - 2020
Benjamin F. Bradshaw Obituary
Benjamin F. Bradshaw, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. He was born in Trenton, NJ on January 17, 1932 and was a son of the late Richard Bradshaw and Mary Price Dean.

He graduated from Cambridge High School. Mr. Bradshaw served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was married to the late Mary Lou Pyle. Mr. Bradshaw worked and retired from Cambridge Wire Cloth with 42 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 91.

He is survived by a son Michael Bradshaw of Cambridge, two grandsons Cody Lee Bradshaw of Salisbury and Chad Edwin Bradshaw of Cambridge, two great grandchildren Cayleigh and Aria Bradshaw. Besides his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by a brother Richard Bradshaw, two sisters Lorraine Willey and Elizabeth "Betty" Ruark.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Chapel in Cornersville. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
