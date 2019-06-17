CAMBRIDGE - Benjamin Franklin Outten III, 75, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on Sept. 10, 1943, and was a son of the late Benjamin Franklin Outten Jr. and Alice McCarter Outten.

Mr. Outten graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1961. He received a degree at Lewisburg College and continued his education at the University of Richmond and the University of Maryland.

Mr. Outten worked with Western Publishing for 37 years. He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, tennis and golf. He was a member of Coast Guard Auxiliary and served as the flotilla commander. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

He is survived by his wife, Sheridan Outten of Cambridge; two children, Allyson Outten Kennedy and husband Michael and their children Kaleigh, Madeline, and Jake, all of Delaware, and Matthew Norman Outten and wife Catherine, their children Christopher and Joshua, all of Missouri; a brother, N. David Outten and wife Kathy of Salisbury; a niece, Alexis Adams of Cambridge; a brother-in-law, George Adams of Cambridge; a mother-in-law, Madeline Parker of Cambridge; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Larry Hindman, Michael Kennedy, Jay Aldridge, Michael Hubbard, Ricky Swann and Ladd Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons, Christopher and Joshua Outten and Jake Kennedy.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Cambridge with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a memorial established at Hebron Savings Bank. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home P.A. in Cambridge. Published in The Star Democrat on June 16, 2019